Breaking News
Translate

Colonialism was a grave mistake, says French President

On 12:47 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Colonialism was a grave mistake, says French President
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) is watched by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari as he signs the ‘gold book’ at The Presidential State House in Abuja on July 3, 2018.

French President, Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said “colonialism was a grave mistake,” and called for “turning the page” on the past during a visit to Ivory Coast, a former French colony in West Africa.

Macron, speaking in Ivory Coast’s main city Abidjan, said France was often viewed as having a “hegemonistic view and the trappings of colonialism that was a grave mistake and a fault of the Republic.”

“I belong to a generation which was not” part of the colonial-era, he said.

“The African continent is a young continent,” he said.

ALSO READ: Benin, Togo, 6 other West African countries rename common currency

“Three-fourths of your country never knew colonialism,” he said, addressing Ivorians and called on African youths to “build a new partnership of friendship with France.”

During his election campaign for presidency Macron had created a storm by calling France’s colonisation of Algeria a “crime against humanity”.

In a 2017 TV interview, he said French actions in Algeria, which achieved independence in 1962 after eight years of war, were “genuinely barbaric, and constitute a part of our past that we have to confront by apologising”.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!