Cold war over oil wells: Wike threatens sanctions against Rivers’ monarch

***Alleges Gov Dickson’s visit to monarch malicious

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has urged Kalabari leaders to call to order, the Amanyanabo of Kalabari, Amanyanabo of Kalabari, King Theophilus J.T. Princewill, for hosting Governor Seriake Dickson of neighbouring Bayelsa state.

Wike, addressing visiting Kalabaris leaders at Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday alleged that the monarch deliberately allowed the outgoing Bayelsa Governor to use him to promote divisiveness, as cold war lingers between both states over ownership of oil wells in some boundary communities.

He said: “I want to publicly lay a complaint on the action of Amayanabo of Kalabari. Next time it happens, I will act as a Governor. The Amanyanabo of Abonnema didn’t do it, he phoned me when the Governor of Bayelsa tried to create problems in Rivers.”

He accused his Bayelsa counterpart of visiting Rivers without alerting relevant authorities, saying, “He said he was coming to see Ijaw people in Rivers and would be hosted by the Amayanabo of Kalabari and Amayanabo of Abonnema.

“The Amanyanabo of Abonnema called me and said how can that be? Rivers State Governor did not call me. The Amanyanabo of Kalabari did not call me. What he did was to roll out drums to receive the Bayelsa Governor.

“That day I would have removed him, but I held myself. What they would do is to go to radio and abuse me. But I am use to insults. I am trying to complain to you people. You can see how people are trying to divide a State. A fellow Governor would come from somewhere to create division.”

He further accused Dickson of professing love for Ijaws in Rivers, but allegedly busy working to take the state’s oil resources in bother communities of Soku and Kula.

“This is the man who is claiming Kula oil wells and Soku. I have gone back to court and we will reclaim the Soku Oil Wells for Rivers. This is the same man you claim he loves you and you roll out drums against protocol.

“If any of such things happen again, I will take the necessary action. I will not listen to any further excuse, that is why I am saying this publicly. Tell him to respect constituted authority.

“It is not good for anyone to come and divide Rivers state because the state is one. It is unfortunate what my colleague did. I handed him over to God and prayed for God to do his will”, Wike.aid.

He commended the “Amanyanabo of Abonnema for his peace initiative. I urge other Traditional Rulers to emulate him. Work towards peace amongst your people. You cannot live where there is no peace. It is impossible to have governance without peace. So you need peace in your domain.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.