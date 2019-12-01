Clergy urges govt. to support efforts to strengthen the church

Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, the Anglican Primate of All Nigeria, on Saturday urged the government to support efforts to strengthen the Church in the country.

Okoh, who gave the charge at the 2019 Carnival for Christ, in Abuja, said that the Church was a strong foundation for unity and strength for nation-building.

He said that the Carnival, with the theme, “Ebenezer: Thus Far Has The Lord Helped Us”, was aimed at proclaiming God’s love and reflecting on the eternal attributes of God, His unchanging nature, and faithfulness.

“There is hope in Nigeria and Nigerians must not give up hope. READ ALSO: Greensprings School Engages Youths to Improve Work-life Balance “Hope is the last thing anyone should lose. If you have hope, there will be tomorrow for you, because you will be strong and ready for any opportunity. “But, anyone without hope is finished because he goes about moody, angry and depressed. Before you know it, that person will die,” he said. Okoh reminded Nigerians that many people were praying to have a country they could call their own because war and crises had destroyed them. He noted that Nigerians had managed to live together and moved on in spite the frictions, and advised leaders to be fair to all segments of the population. Archbishop Peter Akinola, a retired Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), in a remark, urged Christians to continue to pray for the nation. Vanguard Nigeria News