Clemence Calvin: French marathon runner to fight four-year doping ban

French marathon runner Clemence Calvin told AFP on Wednesday she has been suspended for four years for avoiding a random drugs test, an accusation she denies.

The 29-year-old, who was the European championships silver medallist in 2018, was banned by the French anti-doping body (AFLD) after she was accused of skipping a drugs test in Marrakech in March.

Her husband and coach Samir Dahmani has also been handed a four-year suspension.

“I am appealing to the Council of State, I trust a real independent justice,” said Calvin who added the AFLD was “neither objective nor impartial”.

She branded her behind-closed-doors November 20 hearing as a “masquerade”.

