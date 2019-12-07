Clash on the Dunes: Anthony Joshua’s speech after reclaiming titles

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua (AJ) speech after he defeated Andy Ruiz to reclaim his titles.

“I want to thank God.

“I want to say that the first time was so nice, I just had to do it twice.

“A man like me don’t make no excuses. This is about boxing. I’m use to knocking guys out but I had to correct myself and put on a boxing masterclass. You have to hit and not get hit.

“I stay hungry and humble. Thank you to everyone, I don’t know what to say. So to everyone around the world and in this building – let’s go!

“Careers are all about experiences, I took my ‘L’ and hit back. I’d do it all again, if you are heard, we going to do a third.”

