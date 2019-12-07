Clash on the Dunes: Andy Ruiz Jr. or Anthony Joshua?

By David O Royal

The much anticipated day in the world of boxing is here! It is the rematch of Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua, following their first fight in June this year.

Saturday’s much-anticipated bout is being staged in a bespoke 15,000-seater stadium in Diriyah, near the capital Riyadh, the first time a world heavyweight title fight has been staged in the desert kingdom.

The first fight between Joshua and Ruiz in New York delivered one of the biggest shocks in boxing history, as the unfancied Mexican-American floored the hot favourite four times on the way to a seventh-round technical knockout.

The boxing world and sports lovers are in for another treat this weekend, as Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua clash today on the Dunes.

Their first match in June ended with the underdog Ruiz Jr. knocking out Joshua in the seventh round. Ruiz Jr. defied the 11:1 odds against him and came out on top… and, yet, the champion is the underdog again!

Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) has won his last four fights and brings the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight championships on the line, while Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) looks for revenge against the only boxer who has ever beat him.

Today Anthony Joshua’s boxing career will be debated IF Andy Ruiz knocks him out again for the second time but we hope to see the best.

Joshua can regain his world heavyweight titles with a revenge victory, paving the way for massive fights with Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury or Dillian Whyte.

Vanguard Nigeria News