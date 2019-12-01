Chukwueze’s effort not enough to save Villarreal from Valencia defeat

Samuel Chukwueze featured in Villarreal’s 2-1 away defeat to Valencia in Saturday’s La Liga game.

The Super Eagles star was surprisingly dropped to the bench at the Mestalla despite starring for the Yellow Submarine in their last outing against Celta Vigo, where he found the back of the net.

After Andre Zambo Anguissa’s strike had cancelled out Rodrigo Moreno’s opener, the 20-year-old winger was then introduced for Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi in the 63rd minute.

Chukwueze made spirited efforts to help his side secure maximum points in the encounter, firing three shots and having a 92% successful pass rate.

However, Ferran Torres’ 70th-minute match-winner saw Javier Calleja’s men leave the Mestalla empty-handed.

The loss, their seventh this season, condemned the Yellow Submarine to the 13th spot in the league table with 18 points from 15 matches.

Chukwueze will hope to play a more prominent role when Villarreal slug it out with Atletico Madrid in their next fixture on December 6.

