Chuck Schumer wants to Mulvaney, Bolton at Senate impeachment trial

Sen. Chuck Schumer wants acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and ex-national security adviser John Bolton to testify in President Trump’s expected impeachment trial.

In a letter to Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday, Schumer proposed having Mulvaney and Bolton subpoenaed, along with a Mulvaney adviser, Robert Blair, and a budget official, Michael Duffey.

The New York lawmaker said the proposed witnesses have “direct knowledge of Administration decisions” related to the charges against Trump.

He said he would be open to hearing from additional witnesses, and proposed issuing subpoenas for documents from the administration.

McConnell and other top Republicans have suggested a shorter trial without witnesses.

The full Democratic-led House of Representatives is expected to vote to impeach Trump on Wednesday, setting up a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, has said the trial could begin as soon as Jan. 7.

Democrats say Trump abused his presidential power by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call to probe his political rival Joe Biden, and that he obstructed Congress by blocking the House’s efforts to investigate his actions.

The president denies any wrongdoing and has blasted the impeachment inquiry as a hoax.

A spokesman for McConnell said: “Leader McConnell has made it clear he plans to meet with Leader Schumer to discuss the contours of a trial soon. That timeline has not changed.”

Source: New York Post

