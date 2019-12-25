Christmas: We must be Christ-like in our dealings ― Uba Sani urges

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ben Agande – Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Uba Sani has called on the wealthy in the society to remember the poor, the weak and the sick, saying “We must endeavour to give them a helping hand and put smiles on their faces.”

In a message to Christians on Christmas, Senator Sani said the birth of Jesus Christ signifies hope, joy, peace and compassion, noting that there is no better way of living these virtues than to accommodate the weak.

According to him “Christ gave succour to the poor, healed the sick and strengthened the weak. We must, therefore, be Christ-like in our dealings with our distressed fellow countrymen and women,” he said.

The Senator noted also that Jesus Christ made love for one another the epicentre of his message to humanity”.

Senator Uba lamented that “love has departed from many Nigerian communities. Conflicts have replaced peaceful coexistence, tolerance and being our brothers and sisters keepers. May this Christmas set the stage for the building of lasting peace in our communities,” he prayed.

The senator called on Nigerians to continue to support their leaders especially the President, Governors, leadership and members of National and State Assemblies.

He said “President Muhammadu Buhari has left no one in doubt as to his determination to stabilize the economy and infuse integrity, accountability and transparency into governance.

“The 2020 budget, if vigorously pursued, will bring the much-needed relief to the Nigerian poor. Our President is pained by the difficult and challenging circumstances of the less privileged in our society and has vowed to lift millions of them out of poverty,” he said.

He restated his commitment to the growth and development of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone noting that “our modest efforts are already bearing fruits.

“With continued support and cooperation of our dear stakeholders, our zone will become a model of progress and development,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

