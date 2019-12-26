Christmas tragedy: Man beats wife to death in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A 37- year -old man Mutiu Sonola has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his wife, Zainab, to death in Ibara community.

The tragedy marred Christmas celebration for residents as they made frantic efforts to save the 34-year-old woman’s life.

Some of the residents who fled their abodes to avoid being taken to the police station to state what they knew about the incident, told Vanguard that the suspect had been in the habit of beating his wife at the slightest provocation.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

