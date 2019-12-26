Breaking News
Translate

Christmas tragedy: Man beats wife to death in Ogun

On 1:15 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Christmas tragedy: Man beats wife to death in Ogun

By Evelyn Usman

A 37- year -old man Mutiu Sonola has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his wife, Zainab, to death in Ibara community.

The tragedy marred Christmas celebration for residents as they made frantic efforts to save the 34-year-old woman’s life.

READ ALSO: Santa lookalike robs bank, throws money in air shouting ‘Merry Christmas’

Some of the residents who fled their abodes to avoid being taken to the police station to state what they knew about the incident, told Vanguard that the suspect had been in the habit of beating his wife at the slightest provocation.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!