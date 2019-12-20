Christmas: Osinbajo, Gowon, Omo-Agege, Onayaikan others attend carol

—There ‘ll be tremendous progress in 2020–SGF

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday night led many prominent Nigerians including former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon to a special Christmas Carol in singing and praying for a better Nigeria

Also present at the carol included the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan members of the National Assembly, ministers and diplomats.

Speaking in an interview, the SGF, said “It is the season of joy; the season of love, the season of sharing, that is the essence of Christmas. The gift that we have received which has transformed the entire world.”

He said that Nigerians were all expectant that the coming year would be prosperous. According to him, “There is going to be tremendous progress in this country in 2020. “We have returned to the budget circle of January to December; with an element of certainty, there will strides and developments that will take place in this nation. “We are getting focused and we are getting redirected in the pursuit of the activities of government; providing leadership for the property of this country. “President Muhammadu Buhari is set,” he said.

The Christmas message of the night was delivered by Pastor Johnson Kalejaiye, while the Chaplain, State House Chapel, Pastor Joseph Malomo, offered special prayers.

Kalejaiye is a Special Adviser to the General Overseer, RCCG Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Speaking on the topic, “Who is Jesus?”, Kalejaiye told the congregation that Jesus remained the one who died to secure salvation for mankind.

He cited the encounter between Jesus and his disciples in Matt 16:14, where Jesus himself clearly captured who he is.

“Jesus is the bread of life, the one who leads all mankind to light.

“Jesus is the light of the world”, Kalejaiye said.

Four lessons, Isaiah 7:4: 15; Luke 1: 26-38; Matthew 2:1-14; and Luke 2: 8-18 were taken at the service.