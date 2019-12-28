Christmas: Igali doles out scholarship to 8 pupils in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

Says part of commitment to Ijaw Nation

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Former Federal Permanent Secretary and Diplomat, Ambassador Godknows Igali, on Christmas Day, doled out scholarship to eight outstanding pupils for their academic performance in Abuja schools.

The pupils who visited Igali at his Abuja residence with their parents who are of the Ijaw community in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, were among the fortunate ones to get the unannounced scholarship gift they received.

According to him, it is part of his nature and mandated by God to add value and importance to other people’s lives with whatever he has and can in order to give them a sense of belonging because God’s blessings upon his life are not for him alone but for the benefit of others far and near.

There was enough food, music, singing, dancing, gifts, and others that spiced the celebration, and many left with joy.

He said: “It is another time of the year to felicitate with our Izon and Bayelsa folks resident in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, by hosting them in our house with what God has for them through us.

“I want to announce to us that as part of our celebration of Christ’s birth that has brought blessings to us as humans, I am glad to award a scholarship to eight children who are currently outstanding in their schools within the FCT.

“I have made it my priority to positively develop young people that would in the future be useful to themselves, families and society at large.”

He also expressed joy over what God is doing in the lives of the children and their families.

“We are in fact, very happy to have them as our special and honoured guests in this season of joy which is Christmas, which we do every year. They are very important and special to us”, he added.

