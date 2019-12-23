Christmas: Group offers free healthcare to 300 persons in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

An NGO, the Coalition of Ibaji Youths (COIY) in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi on Monday, offered free healthcare to no fewer than 300 persons, including aged and children.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of COIY, Mr Tony Edike, said the healthcare initiative was part of the organisation’s annual programme to extend love to the less privileged during Christmas season.

Edike explained that the organisation collaborated with other groups and the government at all levels to facilitate development of the area and improve the wellbeing of the people.

He said the medical outreach, conducted at Onyedega and Odogwu communities, involved the donation of drugs worth thousands of naira to Ejule Ojebe Health Centre for onward service to the people.

He said that the NGO also embarked on the healthcare initiative to provide succour to rural dwellers that could not afford the cost of accessing medical care and create awareness on the imperative of good health habits.

”This medical initiative is the first of its kind in this area and will be sustained as part of our programmes to improve the living condition of the people.

”We commend all those who made this possible by donating drugs and other materials for the outreach,“ he said.

Edike decried the absence of basic infrastructures such as roads, electricity, functional health facilities, and pipe-borne water in the local government area.

He, therefore, appealed to Federal and State Governments to come to the aid of the people of the area.

”Our youths are jobless, no industry and no markets just as our farmers lack encouragement and support among other numerous challenges like the perennial flood disaster.

”We need urgent government intervention in this area as the burden is far beyond the capacity of the local government administration.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was conducted by a team of medical experts led by Dr Victor Atokoma.

The occasion witnessed medical examination of patients, dispensing of drugs and treatment of various ailments as well as counselling people on good health habits.

Atokoma said that apart from those examined and treated of various ailments, especially of High Blood Pressure(HBP), hundreds of children and adults received de-worming drugs while sanitary pads were distributed to women.

COIY President, Mr Jerry Nwuchola, and its Trustee, Amb. Tony Ogah, called on relevant government authorities and agencies to address the infrastructure deficiencies in the local government area.

The Administrator of the council, Mr Williams Iko-Ojo, lauded the leaders and members of COIY for the gesture.

Iko-Ojo promised continued championing of the cause of infrastructure development in Ibaji by approaching relevant government agencies to seek ways of tackling numerous problems facing the people of the area. (NAN)

