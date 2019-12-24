Christmas: Gov. Abiodun urges Nigerians to show love

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As Nigerian Christians join their counterparts world over to celebrate this year’s Christmas, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has appealed to all Nigerians, to show love to one another irrespective of their religious beliefs and to reflect on the love of God which is always so abundant and overflowing.

Abiodun, who made the call in his Christmas message, made available through his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, congratulated the entire Christian faithful in the State and the country at large on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration marking the birth of Jesus Christ.

Acknowledging that the economic situation in the country is not too rosy at the moment, Abiodun enjoined the Christian community and all Nigerians to celebrate with joy as possible, in the understanding that the future of the country would be better.

Abiodun said, “the birth of Christ shows God’s love for mankind as well as rekindles hope that the creator wishes that his people will live a full and happy life on earth and hereafter if they follow the example of Jesus Christ”.

He states that “the season is one of hope reborn just like hope and confidence is born anew in our dear State with the ascension to power of a government that is preaching the inclusiveness, renewal and collective and individual prosperity”.

“The exemplary conduct of have taken sure-footed steps to show that a new era is here. “Christ is the reason for the season. Christmas is here and it is one of the most joyous times of the year. It is filled with festivities, love, and sharing. May I, therefore, thank God Almighty for seeing us through all the odds and gains of the year.”

The governor appreciated “the love, solidarity, and peace with which citizens and residents of the State have continued to live together. I cherish the abiding faith and prayers of our brothers and sisters across religious lines. I value our investors and the business community for trusting us as the Nation’s Number One Investment Destination and indeed in the West Africa sub-region. I commend the political community for their patriotism and continuous engagement aimed at Building Our Future Together.”

“Ogun State public servants, he says, remain worthy and loyal partners. He thanks them and offers prayers for all”.

“My prayer for all – the citizens, workers in public and private sectors, market men and women, traders, artisans, students and even those still seeking gainful employment – is that we all have a joyful and that your endeavours in New Year be more fulfillment in all our pursuits for a better tomorrow,” he enthuses.

He says he is “indeed honored and grateful to hold your mandate. I wish you all a very merry, safe and joyous Christmas and peaceful and prosperous New Year.”

The Governor says this year’s celebration is significant and special because it was in this year’s elections that the people of all faiths saw the hand of God in the most contentious Governorship election ever held in the State. God, not only showed his awesomeness but all powers that rose against His choice fell like a pack of cards at the tribunal, court of appeal and the supreme court.

Governor Abiodun says the long prayers and supplication for a good leader was answered with the election and judicial pronouncements.

Vanguard News

