Christmas: FRSC to pitch camps at Onitsha Bridge, other gridlock areas

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will pitch camps near the Niger Bridgehead, Onitsha and other gridlock areas in Anambra to tackle traffic challenges during Christmas and New year celebrations.

The State Sector Commander, Mr Ayodele Kumapayi disclosed this in Onitsha during the lunch of “Operation no Wawawa on the road” organised by management of 93.7 Wazobia FM, Onitsha on Thursday.

Kumapayi said no fewer than 600 officials would be deployed to the Onitsha Bridgehead and other flash points with traffic congestion in the commercial city.

“The camps are to be manned 24 hours by our men, who would be drawn from the various unit commands, so we don’t overburden those in Onitsha,” he said.

Kumapayi commended Wazobia FM, Onitsha for volunteering to partner with the corps in ensuring a hitch-free traffic during the festive season.

The sector commander, who called for commitment and discipline on the part of the Wazobia personnel, assured them of maximum support and corporation.

“We in the FRSC are set to ensure safety on the highway. We are synergising with other relevant stakeholders to ensure there is ease of movement before, during and after the festive season.

“You will be booed and insulted by the motoring public, but keep your calm. You will be working hand- in- hand with my men and I expect the best from you,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director, Anambra State Traffic Management Agency (ATMA), Mr Chris Uzoechina urged the staff of the media outfit to see the work as a sacrifice.

Uzoechina urged them to carry out the voluntary service with courtesy and decorum.

“You must acknowledge that this job is a state responsibility, because the Bridgehead is a gateway to the state.

“We expect you to be courteous so as not to represent the state in a bad light,” he added.

Earlier, the Head of station, Wazobia FM, Onitsha, Mr Ugo Enwerji explained that the exercise was part of the organisation’s corporate social responsibility.

“Anambra is generally peaceful but we have traffic problem in the state because drivers out here do not obey rules and regulations.

“We carried out a similar campaign in 2018 and continued on our radio station because we expect massive vehicles on the road following the closure of the Enugu Airport,” he said.

The station manager said the media outfit was also partnering with the FRSC in Delta to make sure that the bridgehead was clear during the festive season.

Enwerji said the campaign will run from Dec. 12 through Dec. 25 and continue on Dec. 29 till Jan. 1, 2020 between the hours of 11a.m and 4p.m.

