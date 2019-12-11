Christmas: FRSC promises free flow of traffic on Kaduna highways

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Command, on Wednesday promised to ensure the free flow of traffic in Kaduna highways during the Christmas and New Year celebration.

The Sector Commander, Hafiz Mohammed, made the pledge at the opening of the 4th Quarter Durbar and end of the year award ceremony for outstanding officers of the corps.

Mohammed explained that the durbar was also organised to review performance, achievements and challenges in the outgoing year.

“We are all going to the roads beginning from Dec. 16 as directed by Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi to ensure the free flow of traffic with a view to ensure that Nigerians travel safely.

“The durbar is specifically organised for officers of the corps, irrespective of their ranks to open up and share their opinion and grievances without fear with a view to make corrections and move toward.

“It was also organised for the officers to look at challenges and celebrate successes, wine and dine and dance all the stress of 2019 out of our system.

“Therefore, the end of the year durbar came at the bright time as it will give us a fresh start and the energy needed to carry out effective patrol throughout the festive season.

“I am assuring travellers that we will do our best to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corps honoured critical stakeholders and partners who are supporting FRSC to achieve its mandate.

Some of the awardees include Petroleum Tankers Drovers Association, National Association of Road Transport Owners, Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service and National Union of Road Transport Workers.

Others are Special Marshals and Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, the State Coordinator Special Marshal, Mr Ade Adetunji thanked the command for recognising their contribution to ensuring the free flow of traffic in the state.

Adetunji promised that they would continue to support the corps in maintaining sanity on the highways across the state.

Some officers and Marshals of the command were also honoured for their dedication to duty and outstanding performance in the outgoing year.

Vanguard