Christmas: Forgive one another, Reps minority leader, Elumelu urges Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has urged Nigerians to rekindle their love, respect and forgive one another in the spirit of Christmas.

He said love was a veritable ingredient that will promote peaceful coexistence in the country

Also read:

Elumelu’s message was contained in his Christmas message to Nigerians.

The minority leader also admonished the people to eschew all divisive tendencies and rededicate themselves to acts that bring peace, unite and bind us together as a nation.

Elumelu noted that Christmas underlined the infinite love and generosity of the Almighty God, which He demonstrated in the gift of His precious Son, Jesus Christ, as a sacrifice to bring salvation to humanity.

“Indeed, our unity and advancement as a nation are strengthened when we appreciate God’s love, forgiveness and kindness, which he demonstrated to us through the birth of Jesus Christ into the world.

“In descending from his heavenly glory to this earthly realm, Christ demonstrated humility, love and selflessness. Christmas offers us a strong message to imbibe these virtues in our individual and collective endeavours.

Elumelu further enjoined Nigerians to share the blissful moments with one another and reach out to those who are hurting so that the joy of the season would be spread across the board.

He also entreated those behind the mindless violence, killings and kidnapping in the land to have a rethink, as their actions cannot be justified under any guise.

The leader assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Minority Caucus of House of Representatives in protecting their interest at all times.

He prayed for the safety of all and wished Nigerians joyful Christmas and yuletide celebrations.

Kindly Share This Story: