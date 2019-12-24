Breaking News
Translate

CHRISTMAS: Ex-Delta Speaker, Ochei preaches love, forgiveness, tolerance

On 8:26 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Ochei

Former Speaker of Delta State House  of Assembly, Chief Victor Ochei, has urged Nigerians to see the remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ as a time to love and forgive.

READ ALSO:Ochei, a model of Delta APC’s vision and mission – O’tega(Opens in a new browser tab)

Ochei, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governorship aspirant in the state, in his Christmas message, called  for tolerance among Nigerians.

He said:”As we observe this annual seasonal celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, may the significance of peace, love tolerance, self reflection and forgiveness find relevance in our lives while hoping for a healthy and prosperous New Year.”

 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!