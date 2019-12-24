CHRISTMAS: Ex-Delta Speaker, Ochei preaches love, forgiveness, tolerance

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Victor Ochei, has urged Nigerians to see the remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ as a time to love and forgive.

Ochei, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governorship aspirant in the state, in his Christmas message, called for tolerance among Nigerians.

He said:”As we observe this annual seasonal celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, may the significance of peace, love tolerance, self reflection and forgiveness find relevance in our lives while hoping for a healthy and prosperous New Year.”

