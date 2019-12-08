Christian Chukwu says re-organization is ongoing at Rangers

Former coach of Enugu Rangers, Christian Chukwu has assured the fans of the club that re-organization is currently on-going to get the team back on track after their slow start to the season.

The Flying Antelopes have been poor in the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season with one win, one draw and three losses to garner four points out of possible 15 points for the five matches played so far.

They have scored three goals and conceded six, to maintain 18th position on the table.

On the continent where Rangers and Enyimba of Aba are representing Nigeria, the Enugu side got their CAF confederation cup campaign off to a disappointing start when they were humiliated 1-3 by Pyramids of Egypt at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday, December 1.

Chukwu, however, revealed that the team’s crisis would be remedied in good time to return the team to its pride of place in the top flight.

“We are not happy with the present development in the team; but I can tell you that the team right now is undergoing a process of reorganization to put things in good shape.”

“But the reorganization has nothing to do with management of the team – the management is intact. We are looking at overhauling the squad; there are some players that have no business in the team; there’s need to bring in quality and committed players,”

“It is good that these problems surfaced at this early stage; management will have enough time to fix them now for the team to bounce back in good time. Yusuf, will need time to stabilise the team, but he has no blame in the Sunday defeat,” Chukwu concluded.

Source: Brila.net

