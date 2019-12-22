Breaking News
Translate

China’s state fund to trim stakes in tech stocks

On 11:05 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

China, Tech

China’s state-backed semiconductor fund announced plans to reduce holdings in some tech firms, even as foreign investors continued to add exposure to the country’s tech sector.

The National Integrated Circuitry Investment Fund, also known as the “Big Fund”, planned to cut its stakes in Gigadevice Semiconductor, chipmaker Shenzhen Goodix Technology, and Hunan Goke Microelectronics by about one percentage point each, according to those companies’ statements.

ALSO READ: Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea: Willian double sees Lampard past mentor Mourinho

The state fund currently holds 9.7%, 6.6% and 15.6% in the three companies respectively. It did not elaborate on why it wants to cut its holdings.

The plan comes after stellar stock gains this year, with Gigadevice Semiconductor, Shenzhen Goodix and Goke up 213%, 160% and 93% respectively.

Foreigners have spent a record 190 billion yuan ($27.1 billion) via the Stock Connect so far in 2019 purchasing shares listed on the tech-heavy Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

ALSO READ: CAN, CAMPAN to Buhari: Appoint substantive Executive Secretary for NCPC

Beijing set up the Big Fund to support its chip sector, and in October a new national semiconductor fund of 204.2 billion yuan was established as it further seeks tech self-sufficiency amid tighter U.S. scrutiny of Chinese tech firms.

China also launched the Nasdaq-style STAR Market in July.

($1 = 7.0063 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!