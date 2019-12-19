Vanguard Logo

China to connect all townships, villages with paved roads by end of 2019 – Official

All Chinese townships and administrative villages are expected to be connected by asphalt or cement roads by the end of 2019, an official with the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said.

Spokesperson for the ministry Sun Wenjian said that as of Sunday, there was only one township and one administrative village in southwest China’s Sichuan Province that had yet to finish the construction of paved roads, which were expected to be completed by the end of the year.

China has built or renovated over 2.3 million km of asphalt and cement roads in townships and villages since 2003, with total investment from the central government surpassing 612 billion yuan (about 87.46 billion U.S. dollars).

According to Sun, the total length of roads in China’s rural areas has exceeded 4.04 million km so far.

The spokesperson added that as at the end of November, 99.45 per cent of administrative villages and 99.64 per cent of towns had already started enjoying regular bus services. 

