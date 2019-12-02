Breaking News
China sanctions US over Hong Kong unrest

CENTRAL, HONG KONG, CHINA – 2019/09/08: Protesters wave American flags while carrying placards urging the USA to enact the Hong Kong Human Rights Act during the demonstration. Thousands of protesters marched to the U.S. Consulate General in support of the Hong Kong Human Right Acts. Protesters waved American flags, exhibited various placards and shouted slogans asking for U.S. involvement. Violence eventually broke out as protesters vandalized certain MTR station entrances, while police later conducted a dispersal operation. (Photo by Aidan Marzo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

China on Monday slapped punitive measures on the US in retaliation for its backing of a pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, announcing sanctions on NGOs and suspending visits by US warships and aircraft.

“In response to the unreasonable behaviour of the US side, the Chinese government has decided to suspend reviewing the applications for US warships to go to Hong Kong for (rest and) recuperation as of today,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

Sanctions will apply to NGOs that had acted “badly” over the recent unrest in Hong Kong including the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch and Freedom House, Hua said.

“China urges the United States to correct its mistakes, stop any deeds and acts of interference in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs,” she added.

