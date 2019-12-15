Cherry Faith releases ‘I will follow you’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Cherry Faith, an enlightened modern pop artist who had recorded songs in USA and played in top clubs in the past and also formerly a radio presenter who had anchored a musical programmes released his newest effort December 12, 2019.

According to him, the song ‘I will follow you’; is inspired by the spirit of God and it was recorded many years ago.

On the song, he said,”12 or 66 is the number of Jesus. The song features Jesus in pop music and the release is coming on the heels of that of popular American rapper, Kanye West, also for Jesus.

I Will Follow You is pulsating and powerful with edifying lyrics and good vocals. It’s been a long time since the Nigerian music industry had sounds like this.”

The song is produced by Kanny and mixed and mastered at Heavy Metal Studios Lagos.

Vanguard