Champions League: Bayern seeking confidence boosting victory against Spurs

On December 10, 2019
Bayern Munich’s head coach Hansi Flick attends a training session on the eve of the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between FC Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur at the clubs training ground in Munich, southern Germany, on December 10, 2019. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Bayern Munich are already through to the Champions League last 16 as group winners, but interim coach Hansi Flick wants his side to beat Tottenham on Wednesday to boost their confidence after back-to-back defeats.

“We need a win in front of our fans and we want to show them a good performance. That’s why tomorrow is an important step for us,” said Flick, who has been put in charge as caretaker coach until January.

After replacing Niko Kovac, who was sacked in early November, Flick got off to a flying start with five straight wins, scoring 16 goals and conceding none.

However, consecutive Bundesliga defeats over the last 10 days, 2-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen, then by the same scoreline at league leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, have dented confidence.

Bayern are now seventh in the table, seven points behind Gladbach.

If Bayern beat Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham they will become the first German club to win all six Champions League group-stage matches.

“We’ll try all we can to win at home,” said Flick, who ruled out resting any of his stars despite the game being a dead rubber with Spurs guaranteed to finish second in Group B behind Bayern.

“We’re going in the right direction, but we have to be critical with ourselves.

“We haven’t made the most of our chances in the last two games.”

Flick confirmed French midfielder Corentin Tolisso will miss the game with injury.

Despite scoring 27 goals in 22 games so far this season, Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has failed to score in his last two matches.

“We have enough players who can score goals and I wouldn’t (say) we are dependent on his goals, everyone has to play their part,” insisted Flick.

Bayern thrashed Spurs 7-2 in north London in October as Serge Gnabry scored four goals.

“We want to regain that feeling of victory,” said Bayern forward Thomas Mueller. “A lot went right that night.

“Now it’s about confirming that we’re on the right track and gaining confidence to then go back to the Bundesliga.”

