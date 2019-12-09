Chairmanship Tussle: Judge urges Ekiti monarchs to resolve out of court

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

A State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Monday advised parties to the suit over the tussle on the chairmanship position of the state council of traditional rulers to resolve all issues in the overall interest of peace in the state.

Governor Kayode Fayemi had appointed the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi as the chairman of the council but about 16 monarchs disagreed and approached the court to seek redress, maintaining Oba Alabi is not qualified for the position.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, counsel to the aggrieved monarchs called ‘Alademerindologun’ (Pelupelu), Mr Owoseni Ajayi said discussions from stakeholders have been opened with his clients towards an amicable resolution to the impasse.

The monarchs who were in court include; the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe; Alaaye of Efon, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare; Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu; Ologotun of Ogotun, Oba Samuel Oyebade; Oloye of Oye-Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju; Elemure of Emure, Oba Emmanuel Adebayo; Ajero of Ijero, Oba Joseph Adebayo; Olomuo of Omuo, Oba Noah Omonigbehin and the Olujido of Ido, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro.

Owoseni said the aggrieved monarchs were interested in sustaining the current peace in the state, however opposed to the proposal by the state government for the claimants to withdraw the suit.

” Alternative Peaceful Resolution can go on without the case being withdrawn. We are ready for peaceful resolution subject to the commitment of the state government on this matter.

” Their proposal for us to discontinue this case shows they are not interested in the peaceful resolution of this issue,” he said.

On his part counsel to the government and Attorney General of the State, Mr Wale Fapohunda had argued for the withdrawal of suit by the aggrieved monarchs to show their commitment towards ending the issue.

According to Fapohunda, ” This move will send an unequivocal message to everyone that our fathers are indeed interested in peace, progress and security of this state.”

Counsel to Oba Alabi, Olubunmi Olugbade revealed that his client was not opposed to the resolution of the impasse, noting that ,” I am aware that the claimants are reaching out to our client towards resolving this issue.”

The presiding judge, Justice M. O Abodunde while giving her ruling on Monday agreed that parties have the right to adopt the alternative dispute resolution on the suit in the interest of Ekiti state, advised them to resolve the issue and return to the court with their decisions.

She adjourned the case till January 21,2020 for final update from the parties on the resolution of the issue.

Vanguard News Nigeria.