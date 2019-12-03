CFAN urges Nigerians to seek Spiritual solutions to kidnapping , cybercrime

By Rotimi Ojomoyela , Ado Ekiti

A global religious body under the auspices of Christian for All Nations (CFAN), has assured Nigerians of divine intervention in the political leadership of the country.

The body said God will provide a leader that would bring the desired changes to the Nigerian populace.

CFAN which expresses concern over the scourge of kidnapping and increasing crime rate among the youths, urged Nigerians to continually pray for enduring peace in the nation.

The body said this on Tuesday at a press conference heralding a 4-day crusade organised by a globally renowned Cleric, Pastor Daniel Kolenda of CFAN.

The event will hold along Ado-Iworoko road in Ado Ekiti metropolis between December 5 and 8 .

The chairman of the Local Organising committee for the crusade , Bishop Oluwadiya Clement Abifade, who addressed newsmen, said the body of Christ is aware of the challenges afflicting the nation and that the crusade was part of the ways to seek spiritual solutions to them.

“We pray that God will take care of our political situation. This crusade is part of the ways for God to mould the hearts of our leaders . When God dwells in our hearts, we will do what we think will be in the interest of the nation”.

Abifade added that the crusade would afford the Christians the opportunity to counsel the Nigerian citizens to refrain from crimes, especially the youths .

“We are not ingorant of the fact that crimes are on the increase everyday and as Christains, we must show concern through constant prayers

“We are taking that into consideration and I believe that the security apparatuses are working with us. the police, NSCDS and the DSS. We are ensuring security of lives and property during this progranme.

Abifade said “the religious programme is targeted at fulfilling the mandate of God for the Christ and to spread the gospel in line with Matthew 28 Versus 29.

“We hope that the angels of God shall descend. There shall be deliverance and Nigeria shall be in peace”, he said .

Abifade revealed that the man of God and his entourage will arrive the state on Wednesday and will visit Governor Kayode Fayemi , whom he said has been playing pivotal roles for the success of the religious event

Vanguard News