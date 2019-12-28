Celebrate your wives, Ajayi tells fellow men

Kindly Share This Story:

…as he bags chieftaincy title

Business mogul and civil engineer, Chief Folorunsho Ajayi, has called on Nigerian men to always celebrate their wives saying such celebration would make woman respect their husbands more.

Ajayi who is the husband to the Executive Director of the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Mrs. Lucy Ajayi said this when he was installed as Aare Jagunmolu of Oke Ogbere land in Isolo by His Royal Highness, Osolo of Isolo Alhaji Sheikh Abdulkabir Akolawole Agbabiaka, Secretary of Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Ajayi who praised his wife for being instrumental to his chieftaincy title conferred on him, said, eulogising women especially during this Yuletide season, will bring about more respect and honour to men.

Ajayi also explained that his wife changed his perception about the chieftaincy title adding that his belief about chieftaincy concept was from a negative perception until his wife changed his mind.

“My perception changed due to a close watch of his wife, who was also installed in 2018 as Yeye Meso of Oke Ogbere land.

“After my wife was installed as Yeye Meso of Oke Ogbere land and most recently Yeye Oge of Ado kingdom, I followed her closely and knew there was really nothing fetish about it,it’s just honorary and no big deal pertaining to rituals.

“The precise and soft spoken chief stated that he used to see it as a fetish thing that a Christian should not embrace, owing to the possible ritualistic trappings but seeing his wife getting better even after the installation encouraged him when the idea was posed.

“The title means a lot to me, this is the first time I have received such honour, I do appreciate it and it is just okay for me.

“Absolutely I cannot leave my wife out of this, Chief Mrs Lucy Omosefe Ajayi because she has been given a title before in the same place, probably they felt that it is also important to bestow this on me.

“I appreciate and I think it means a lot and we are going to do our best in whatever way we are going to help the community, we will do that.

“As I was told and informed that it is an honorary chieftaincy title so I just felt it is something to honour me and not way out of my belief as a Christian.

“The title in itself depicts a warrior, a fighter and it is just by being steadfast in whatever you are doing, how you are going to approach things, you need to be dogged”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Baale of Oke Ogbere land, Alhaji Tajudeen Ganiyu who was the initiator of the idea, earlier noted that the installation was in commemoration of the annual celebration of Oke Ogbere day.

