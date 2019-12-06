CCC Itedo Oluwa Parish Sagbe Provincial Hqtrs Celebrates 17th Adult Harvest

By Gabriel Olawale

Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Itedo Oluwa Parish, Sagbe Provincial Headquarters, is set to hold its 17th adult harvest and thanksgiving service themed ‘Jehovah Shalom (Olorun Alafia)’ on December 8, 2019.

The week-long anniversary commenced on Monday, December 2, with a special prayer session tagged ‘Let Peace Reign’ and bible quiz. The prayer gathering was well attended by parishes under Sagbe province and other invited churches.

Aside the aforementioned, the anniversary week has been occupied with different inspiring, motivating and enlightening events. ‘Spiritual consultation’, ‘women on the move’, a program anchored by the Celestial Women Council Area ‘C’ Superintendent in Ibadan, ‘special service for the needy’ by the Sagbe province shepherds, ‘lecture for the youths’ on the topic ‘youth, the pillar of Celestial Church’, ‘novelty football match’, ‘fun fair with Jesus’ and ‘Praise Day’ were among the activities slated for December 3 to December 7.

Speaking during one of the programs slated for the adult harvest, the province head and Shephard-in-charge CCC Itedo Oluwa Parish, Superior Evangelist, Doctor Ranti Ajayi, in his goodwill message delivered on the occasion of the 17th Adult Harvest and Thanksgiving Service of his parish, said that the only panacea to secure peace is to trust and obey God. Adding further, he admonished Nigerians to turn away from their sins, abandon false gods, be committed and dedicated to the principles of justice and fairness in all we do.

The thanksgiving service that will hold in the church’s auditorium is expected to be graced by Celestial dignitaries, home and abroad.

Vanguard