Catholic cleric preaches act of giving



The officiating Catholic Cleric at the Saints Peter and Paul Church Tedi, Lagos, Rev. Fr. Jude Amadi on Sunday, urged Nigerians to emulate Jesus Christ in their daily lives through the act of giving.

Amadi, a visiting priest, made the plea in his sermon on the message of Christ advent, as symbolised by Christmas celebration.

He told the congregation that Christ was a gift from God to mankind.

According to him, God the Father gave His only begotten Son to salvage mankind from sin; remove the veil that separated man from God and pointed the leeway to man’s salvation to eternal life.

“As followers of Christ, it is expected of us to imbibe the act of giving to one another as epitomised by Christ’s coming, teachings and crucifixion on the Cross.

“Look around, there must be someone that needs your help; assist the person and fulfil the reason for the season.

“Nigerians are in need. As a leader make yourself the vessel that will be used to fill their yearnings,” he said.

“Rather they should be resolute in their disposition to their belief in God and continue to render assistance to the less privileged and render humanitarian service to society,’’ he said.

The priest decried incidents of climate change that had led to loss of lives and raging epidemics across the globe.

Amadi advised Christians to be environment-friendly in order to save man from disaster.

He noted that the act of giving could be shown by doing something that would save the society from negative impact of climate change like waste recycling, tree planting and educating others on the importance of climate-friendly attitude.

vanguard