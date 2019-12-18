CAS lauds personnel over successful air operations in North East

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended officers and men of the service over successful execution of air operations against Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

Abubakar gave the commendation at a ceremony to mark the end of Operation Rattle Snake I, at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), 105 Composite Command in Maiduguri.

Also read:

Abubakar, represented by AVM, Idi Lubo, NAF Director of Operations, said the personnel exhibited a high sense of professionalism, dedication and commitments towards the successful execution of the operation.

He disclosed that the operation was aimed at creating enabling environment for ground troops to rout out remnants of the terrorists and maintain peace in the North East.

Abubakar noted that the service had achieved good results in the exercise and urged the personnel to sustain the tempo.

He said NAF accorded priority to issues of morality, welfare and training of personnel towards enhancing its operations.

The air chief revealed that the service had deployed additional platforms and equipment as well as a graduated set of specialised tactical pilots and medical crew, to provide aerial movement and medical attention to wounded troops.

Abubakar added that such specialised services were imperative to support ground troops and enhance air interdiction.

According to him, the service has marshal out plans to conduct another round of air operation to destroy insurgents’ enclaves in Sambisa Forest and the Lake Chad Basin.

Abubakar reiterated the commitments of the service to end the Boko Haram insurgency, restore peace and protect the nation’s territorial integrity.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari over his support to the service, Abubakar called on the insurgents to surrender for rehabilitation and reintegration into the society.

Wing Commander, Precious Amadi, the Air Task Force Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPDL), Sadique Abubakar,disclosed that the operation was aimed at decimating and neutralising insurgents in their hideouts and make the theatre conducive for military operations.

Amadi said that the service had achieved progress in the operation, adding that NAF would not rest until peace was restored to the region.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: