Cartoon of Buhari, Osinbajo, Aisha, Dolapo storm the internet

By Nwafor Sunday

The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie has created a moving cartoon designed with both President Buhari, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Aisha Buhari and Oludolapo Osinbajo faces dancing to the lyric and cadence of Xmas song.

This is to wish Nigerians a merry Christmas and prosperous new year in advance. Onochie who is well known in the country’s political system, published the dancing cartoon on her twitter handle.

Enjoy the dance:

MERRY🎄🎄 CHRISTMAS 🎄🎄AND A HAPPY HOLIDAY. Everyone! pic.twitter.com/r806wRr1ej — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) December 23, 2019

A very merry Christmas to all Christians around the world. May the coming year bring with it, great prosperity for everyone. May joy and peace reign all over the world, so that people who are suffering as a result of conflicts in their regions, may know peace and joy in 2020🎉 pic.twitter.com/L25DCgTJo0 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) December 24, 2019

Vanguard

