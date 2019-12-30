Breaking News
Translate

Carnival Calabar: Passion 4, Freedom band clinch first position

On 8:13 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Members of Passion 4 Band

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar 

For the first time in the history of Carnival Calabar there was a tie for the first position as two bands were declared winners Sunday night, Passion 4 and Freedom bands were declared winners of this year’s edition of Africa’s biggest street party.

Terrorism themed members of Passion 4 Band

Vanguard learned that there was a tie for the first position while  Seagulls band came second, Bayside band third and Master Blasta band took the fourth position. The winners were announced Sunday at the U.J Esuene, Calabar.
Members of Freedom Band

It would be recalled that passion 4 also won the 2018 edition of Carnival Calabar and Festivals leaving Seagull band as the first runner up and Freedom Band as the second runner up but there the subline interpretation of the theme of this year’s carnival:” Humanity” was best interpreted by both bands (Passion four & Freedom band).

Members of Seagull Band

ALSO READ: Video, 62 photos from Calabar Carnival 2019

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!