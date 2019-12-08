Cardi B wears Nigerian inspired outfit at Livespot X Festival (photos)

Multiple award-winning American rapper, Cardi B performed for the first time in Africa at the Livespot X Festival held at the Eko Atlantic City, Lagos on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

During the electrifying performance which featured some of her hit tracks such as Bodak Yellow, Bartier Cardi, I Like It That, Girls Like You, Money, Press, Backing It Up, Be Careful among many others, the Grammy award winner was spotted adorning Nigeria’s national colors as her hair and outfit were two tones of green and white.

The Billboard Hot 100 artiste wore a custom made mono strap jumpsuit with fringe details and bejeweled finishing.

Cardi B performed at the Livespot X Festival alongside other critically acclaimed Nigerian artistes including Teni, Patoranking, Niniola, Reekado Banks among others as part of her two-city tour Africa to Lagos and Accra.

She is expected to perform at the Livespot X Festival Accra later today.

See more photos below:

VANGUARD