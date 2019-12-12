(Cardi B) Legendary Ghana vs Nigeria Twitter fight: Three things we learned

Chioma B, sometimes known as Cardi B, arrived in Nigeria last week and the ground scattered! Clubs were visited, well-lit street attractions were used as photo wallpapers, our flag was used as a costume inspiration.

Thousands thronged to watch the rap queen strut her style and while this is not about the worrisome trend where ALL our Nigerian artists lip-synched to their songs, we must give some knocks. We had a glorified karaoke session from them.

Back to the matter, Cardi arrived in Ghana after and things didn’t go so well. Before we could say anything, the Ghana-Nigeria twitter war was reignited. Shots were fired, causalities were admitted, and these are the things we learnt:

1. Be careful what you eat:

Do we even have to explain this? Refer to Cardi’s stories for all the lessons you need? (She ate something and had to miss her meet-and-greet in Ghana. A lot of fans were upset. In fact, Ghana was upset!)

ALSO READ:

2. A fight Won’t Solve Anything:

A Twitter war raged, but who did it epp, abeg? What did it change?

3. Be Careful With Your Personal Belongings:

At all large gatherings, whether ‘Cardi-infused’ or ‘Experience-filled’, phones are known to be a large percentage of things that go missing.

We found out easy things that can be done if you lose your phones and your precious SIM card. See the easy steps that can save you the stress:

a. The phone number must be registered:

b. Other requirements

i. Make sure you have the SIM pack or other evidence of direct purchase/ownership of that sim card. If your SIM pack is unavailable, get a sworn affidavit attesting to your ownership and loss is required.

ii. Three (3) frequently-dialled numbers. Everybody has those three people (in fact, 10 maybe) that we can’t stop calling.

iii. Any details of your last recharge activities (no matter how small, it will work)

iv. You would also need a valid form of photo ID – International Passport, Driver’s License, National ID Card, Voters Identification Card (NINs slip with ID number are also cool).

4. Nigerians understand humour!

Who was on twitter when the back-and-forth began?! It was hilarious! We have comedy infused into our DNA. But like we said in number 2, fighting, whether twitter or not, solves absolutely nothing.

At the rest of the shows this year, these nuggets also work as well. Lol! Enjoy! Oh, and Cardi B, we miss ya too!

