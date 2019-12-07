Cardi B joins Lagos nightlife, visits strip club with Jidenna

Cardi B might have, earlier in the week, gone through some drama with her husband Offset, but the 27-year-old social media sensation is not letting that hold her down as she is living her best life in Lagos.

After a full day of media rounds and fan meet-ups, Cardi took to the streets of Lagos taking lots of photos and videos.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper also visited a strip club with Nigerian-American artiste, Jidenna, in tow.

Cardi who is in Nigeria for the first time, had the time of her life as she took to her insta-story to record the entire experience.

Cardi B will be performing today at the Livespot X Festival alongside some of Africa’s biggest acts like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Niniola and Wande Coal to name a few.

