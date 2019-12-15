Cardi B and Offset share strippers on his 28th birthday

While some women wouldn’t be comfortable sending their husband off to the strip club, former dancer Cardi B is all for it, making it rain with hubby Offset for his 28th birthday.

The “Press” rapper, 27, treated the Migos member to a night out in Atlanta at a gentleman’s club Friday, both throwing thousands of dollars at the stage all night.

The couple also received lap dances from two dancers in the VIP section, trading them off throughout the night according to NSFW video the Bronx spitter posted on Instagram.

Offset’s Migos groupmate Quavo and music manager Wack 100 were also in the building to celebrate the rapper’s born day.

This makes two weekends in a row for Cardi, as the wife and mom hit up a strip club in Lagos, Nigeria, last week before performing in the African nation for the first time in her career.

Source: New York Post

Vanguard News