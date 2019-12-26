Busted: Fani-Kayode reveals those behind the release of Sowore, Dasuki

Kindly Share This Story:

Former aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has unmasked those behind the release of former National Security Adviser to the former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki and the convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore.

The duo were released on the 24 December, 2019, following the order of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Some Nigerians thought Sowore and Dasuki were released because of the magnanimous intervention of International Advocacy groups like Amnesty International, Legal Teams, CSOs, Media and plethora of voices across the globe.

The truth is that they contributed but were not given statutory credit. According to Femi, four major persons fought from within to secure Sowore and Dasuki’s release.

And they include: Abba Kyari , the Chief of Staff to the President, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Hadi Sirika, Minister of Avaition, and Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state governor.

Recall that a Federal High Court had in two different occasions instructed the Department of the State Service, DSS, to release Sowore, but the service refused, saying that Sowore is a threat to the country’s security.

Also, Nigerians via the instrument of social and traditional media had spoken against the unconstitutional detention of Dasuki and Sowore and had demanded for their release.

Yet DSS refused, reeling out quantifiable reasons for their actions.

Why were they detained?

Dasuki

Nigeria’s former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki, was arrested for allegedly stealing $2bn which is equivalent of £1.3bn.

Mr Dasuki is accused of awarding phantom contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets and ammunition, during Jonathan’s administration. The equipment was meant for the fight against Boko Haram and other insecurity issues in the country. Dasuki had since 2015 denied the allegation.

Sowore

The Publisher of SaharaReporters, and convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore was arrested for allegedly threatening public safety, peaceful co-existence and social harmony in the country”, DSS said in one of its statement.

The security agency said that is it saddled with the responsibility of managing, curtailing and eliminating threats against national security.

“These threats include threats of sabotage, threats of subversion, threat of terrorism and, of course, ethnic agitations, separatist agitations, economic sabotage and others.

“If we are operating as a responsible security organisation and someone is calling for revolution in Nigeria, we must understand the meaning of revolution.

“Primarily, it means a revolt, it means insurrection, it means insurgency, it means forceful takeover of government and we are operating democratic system in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is not a banana republic and cannot suddenly be made one. So, the DSS will not just sit by and watch individuals or groups wanting to rise and threaten the peace and unity of the country”, its statement read.

However, after DSS released Sowore and Dasuki, Fani-kayode unmasked those behind the operation.

His words as contained in his twitter handle, “I can tell you authoritatively that 4 people fought from within to get Dasuki & Sowore released & eventually managed to convince Buhari. They are Abba Kyari, Malami, Hadi Sirika and Kayode Fayemi. They represent the liberal and cerebal wing of the Buhari Govt. & I commend them.”

