By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian business leaders and top Nigerian Artists will, on Wednesday, December 18 storm Awka, Anambra State for the grand breaking ‘Access More With Stanel Master Class’ event to mentor and nourish young Nigerian entrepreneurs in a preparatory success master class tagged ‘Become More’, organized by Stanel Group in collaboration with one of the African biggest banks, Access Bank Plc, Anambra State government and Sate Ministry of Youths and Sports.

The event will begin with Access More With Stanel Trade Fair as early as 7am where Nigerian entrepreneurs from all over the country, particularly, Lagos State will showcase their products and services to Nigerians from all walks of life at massively discounted sales between the hours of 7am to 4pm. Thereafter, the Access more With Stanel Master Class with the seminar topic: ‘Become More’ will be officially declared open at exactly 10am under the distinguished Guest Speaker, Prof. Pat Utomi.

Various attractive prices including a brand new Innoson Jeep, refrigerators, fans and other amazing items would be won. This will be followed by Stanel Master Concert by Nigerian leading artists including 2Baba (2Face), Rude Boy and many others.

The Executive Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, top government functionaries, business leaders and influencers including the Managing Director of African leading bank, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, Chairman of Innoson Motors, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of OilServ, Chief Emeka Okwuosa, Chairperson of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited (BUNL) and Brittania-U Ghana Limited (BUGL), Barr. Catherine Uju Ifejika, and Associate Prof., Lilian Orogbu (HOD, Business Administration, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka) as well as the convener of Access More With Stanel and Chairman, Stanel Group will also speak on the topic of the day ‘Become More’.

Stanel has become a household name in the Eastern part of Nigeria particularly Awka since the commissioning of its ‘one-stop’ mega facility in July 2017. Facilities at the luxury mega center that run 24hrs services include Famers’ Market, French Bakery, Catering, Pharmacy store, Automated Car Maintenance Center, Care Wash, 1000 Capacity Chapel, Supermarket, Dry Cleaning, Event Center, Warehouse, Home Delivery Service, Staff Quarters and many others to mention but few.

The program will be anchored by host of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Ebuka Obi-Uchendu popularly known as Ebuka who will be thrilling the audience.

Vanguard