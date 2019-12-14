Bus crushes three pupils in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A mini-bus fondly called ‘Akoto’ killed three pupils in Ado Ekiti, on Friday.

The incident occurred on the day the primary and secondary school students vacated for Christmas and new year’s festivities across the state.

The incident occurred at about 2.30 pm at Ilokun, a farmstead along Ado -Iworoko road.

An eyewitness reliably confirmed that the pupils were returning home from school and were about crossing the Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki highway when the vehicle, which was coming from Ekiti State University (EKSU) ran into them.

Three of them were said to have been killed instantly, while others sustained injuries.

The source said: “the victims and the injured have been taken to hospital. It was a sad incident as families of the deceased converged to weep profusely over the loss of the children”.

It was gathered that some of the sympathisers also wept and described the incident as a disaster to the state.

When called for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr Sunday Abutu could not be reached as his mobile phone was switched off.

Abutu’s counterpart in the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Mohammed Olowo, said the Command has not been briefed about the sad event.

“The FRSC has not been briefed but we are going to mobilise our men to that axis to confirm what actually happened”, he said.