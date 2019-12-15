Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, others perform on stage with Cardi B

By Ayo Onikoyi

Some of Nigeria’s biggest music stars, performed in the first edition of the Livespot X Festival. The impressive lineup of music acts that graced the stage alongside Cardi B include Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Ice Prince, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Darey, Reekado Banks, Joeboy, DJ Cuppy, DJ Spinall, DJ Deluxe and Burna Boy.

The roster of artists comprised an exciting mix of Nigerian music elite, as well as some of the newer acts who have enjoyed success in 2019.

Burna Boy, Teni and Tiwa Savage lead the line as some of the biggest names currently in the Nigerian music industry. Teni, Tiwa and Burna have earned international acclaim over the last few months,.

Joeboy has become one of the most sought after music acts in the country. Their meteoric rise has seen the star become a hugely influential figure in the Afro-pop genre.

Patoranking, Reekado Banks and Ice Prince have earned massive mainstream recognition over the years and both capped off another successful year with stellar performances at Livespot X Festival.

Niniola and Seyi Shay added some much-needed girl-power to the already impressive lineup of performers. DJ Cuppy, Spinall, Crowd Kontroller and Deluxe also took the stage with hypemen Do2dtun and Shoddy ensuring that the crowd was kept abuzz all through the night.

This lineup of entertainers added further star power to the Livespot X Festival, as the show is now being tagged to be one of the biggest music events of the decade.

Speaking on Livespot X Festival, the Chief Creative Director, Livespot360, Dare Art Alade, had this to say,

“We know how much love the fans have for Cardi B and this was one of the reasons we chose to give fans a special experience to see the queen of hip-hop live in Lagos. However, we also are aware of the massive appeal of some of our Nigerian music acts. The show will definitely have been incomplete without these music stars, and this is why we all had a great time at Livespot X Festival.”

The festival is a first of its kind event which is a fusion of incredible live performances; music, impressive lighting, special acts, and immersive experiences, all rolled into one high-octane event which delivered an unprecedented level of quality which Livespot360 is known for.

Vanguard