Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, others for Born in Africa Festival today

By Ayo Onikoyi

The biggest names in Africa’s creative and entertainment industry like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley, Patoranking, Teni, David Tlale, Tokyo James, Odio Mimonet, Weizdurm Franklin, Maria Borges, Adesuwa Aighewi and Millen Magese amongst others, will be showcasing the immense beauty of Africa and its talents at the second edition of the Born in Africa Festival (BAFEST) on December 15, 2019 at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

BAFEST is a fusion of music, art, film and fashion and a celebration of the distinct dynamism of the African spirit.

The day-long event will see these artistes feature in a concert after a showcase of arts, music and African film highlighting and rewriting Africa’s negative narrative.

“For us Africans, music, art, film and fashion are much more than the lyrics, paint, stories and fabrics, they’re all forms of showcasing our culture, its richness, as well as its diversity. They are depictions of our style and identity,” says Group Head, Communications & External Affairs at Access Bank Plc, Amaechi Okobi, on BAFEST, which began last year.

BAFEST, which is free for Access Bank account owners, is powered by Access Bank and produced by creative collective, Livespot360.

Vanguard