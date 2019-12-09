Burna Boy, Stefflon Don share passionate kiss on the street

‘African Giant’ and Grammy Award-nominee, Burna Boy and his girlfriend who he said in an interview is his wife are not letting off steam of their romance as they shared a romantic kiss on the street in a picture making rounds of social media.

Recently a rumour surfaced in the air that the couple had called it quits but Stefflon Don was quick to stem the tide of the rumour by debunking it.

With this picture and more, it appears the ‘African Giant’ and his love are very much on the same page. A few months ago during an interview Burna Boy said Stefflon Don was his wife and he didn’t blink when he professed his love for her.

The music star made this known during an interview with Ebro on his show “Beats 1” on Hot 97 FM in the United States of America in June of this year.

Vanguard News