Buratai tasks Non-Commissioned Officers to adopt new innovations in tackling security challenges

The Chief Of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, has called Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) to display fresh innovations in tackling security challenges facing the country.

Buratai made the call during the graduation ceremony of Warrant Officers Academy Course 35, after six months of training, at the Academy, Jaji Cantonment, in Kaduna State on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buratai was represented by Chief of Training and Operations Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen Enobong Udoh.

“We must all continue to be innovative as we move toward tackling and resolving the security challenges currently confronting our great country.

“All hands must continue to be on deck in preserving and sustaining the cohesion of the Nigerian Army, as we take steps to provide the required security for our dear nation,” Buratai said.

He explained that the warrant officers academy was established to rejuvenate the SNCOs cadre of the Army, which hitherto was lagging behind in professional standards.

“We are all aware of the relevance of warrant officers and senior non-commissioned in the chain of command within the NA.

“This is more critical at this time when we are faced with myriads of security challenges in the country.

” Therefore, to maintain the cohesion of the NA, the SNCOs cadre must be brough to such level that they strengthen the linkage between the officers and soldiers,” he said.

Buratai noted that the academy has through focused training, prepared its graduates to confront contemporary challenges in line with the Army’s vision of having professionally responsive soldiers in the discharge of its constitutional role.

The Army chief told the graduands that the process of becoming effective SNCOs demands a lot of sacrifice and immense effort, which is the price all must pay to achieve any goal.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Brig-Gen. Adeyinka Laguda, said the six-month training was aimed at developing the leadership and management skills of SNCOs, to equip them efficiently.

“You are now adequately qualified and equipped to cope with most challenges that you are bound to face when you get back to your units, where you would be required to apply the knowledge and skills you have been taught.

“I charge you, therefore, to be courageous, honest, disciplined and loyal leaders,” Laguda told the officers.

