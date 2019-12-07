Buratai inaugurates multi-million Naira projects in Depot, NMS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday, commissioned series of projects worth millions of Naira at the Depot Nigerian Army and Nigeria Military School (NMS), Zaria.

Inaugurating the projects at the two institutions, the Army boss charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the facilities.

He lauded the two institutions for the gigantic projects.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects included; newly constructed Office Document Section, 4,000 Seater Capacity Pavilion (RSM Hama Kim Parade Ground) and Drill Wing (Pivot of Regimentation).

Others are Maj-Gen. A. A. Salihu Camp (five apartments) and Newly Remodeled Married Officers Accommodation (nine blocks apartments).

Meanwhile, Buratai had earlier inaugurated a number of projects executed at Jaji Cantonment and Armed Forces Command and Staff School in Jaji.

The projects are the newly reconstructed Jaji Military Cantonment’s Central Mosque and the Hall of Devine Intervention of the Catholic Church.

Others are the New Soldiers’ Club, new Hostel Blocks at Camp Kabala and Support Weapons Wing of Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI)

Buratai also inspected a number of ongoing projects such as the new medical operating theatre; residential accommodations quarters, 4 Demonstration Battalion officers’ quarters; shooting range road network and Army children school among others.

Vanguard