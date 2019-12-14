LASG pulls down two distressed buildings in Island, saves over 100 lives

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Prompt intervention by inter-ministerial efforts of the Lagos State Government has saved the lives of over100 occupants of two certified distressed buildings, when it pulled down the life-threatening structures located at number 54 and 52, Gbamgbose Street, Lagos Island respectively, on Friday evening.

The exercise, it was gathered, became necessary, in order to prevent building collapse incidence and attendant possible loss of lives and properties.

The buildings, a thee storey and another, a storey, which were demolished through controlled mechanism, was carried out by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, under the supervision of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, the Material Testing and Laboratory Agency, as well as the coordinating Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Managing Director of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the exercise was inline with the promises of the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to protect lives and properties of residents.

On the demolition exercise, Oke-Osanyintolu said, as part of Early Warning’s Response Mechanism, LASEMA, the coordinating agency of all emergency responders in Lagos brought down the buildings at about 11.30 pm, on Friday.

“The three storey building, located at 54, Bamgbose Street owned by the Masha family, was on Friday December 13th, 2019, had been taken to ground zero.

“In the same development two days earlier, the defective one – storey building located next door, at 52, Bamgbose Street on the Island owned by the Olorunkoya family, which was also brought down to ground zero on Wednesday December 11th, 2019, had it’s roof removed by it’s owners sometime ago, in order to force recalcitrant tenants to vacate the property,,” LASEMA boss said.

Speaking on Friday’s exercise, Oke-Osanyitolu, restated the Agency’s commitment to the vision of Mr. Governor’s of a safer Lagos, where safety of lives occupied prime place in the heart of the people – centred government of the Babajide Sanwo–Olu led Administration, which he said had resolved to redevelop Lagos Island which Mr. Governor said had scores of buildings that were over a century old.

He stressed that “Input has been sought from LASBCA, the Material Testing Agency and Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, in order for them to carry out stress tests to ascertain the integrity of the buildings.

“After thorough investigations, the Commissioner Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako, The General Manager, LABSCA and Material Testing Agency, have given concurrence that the houses should be taken to Ground zero.

“Consequently, tenants of the. buildings, numbering over100 were given five days to vacate the premises for their own safety before the structures were eventually brought down,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

