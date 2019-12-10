Buhari writes senate, seeks confirmation of Nami as FIRS chairman

***Adamu As AMCON boss

By Henry Umoru

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Mohammad Nami as the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan read the letter on Tuesday from President Buhari during plenary.

With the letter and if confirmed, Nami will be replacing Babatunde Fowler.

President Buhari has also written the Senate, seeking for the screening and confirmation of Edward Adamu as Chairman, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.