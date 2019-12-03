Buhari urges army to respect human rights, humanitarian laws in their operations

By Ben Agande

President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined the military to respect human rights and international humanitarian laws in the conduct of their operations.

He spoke in Kaduna during the Chief of Army Staff conference as well as the commissioning of the ultra-modern Army Reference Hospital.

While commending the chief of Army staff for modernizing the Army, President Buhari said his administration will continue to support the military in its modernisation quest.

“ This government is aware that activities of the army came with key consequences, with some personnel who have sustained various injuries.

“I once again send my condolences to those who have paid the supreme sacrifices in effort to secure this country. May their souls rest in peace.

“I urge our soldiers to continue to abide by their ethics and keep to the rules of engagement and code of conduct while ensuring that Human Rights and international humanitarian laws are promoted and respected in the conduct of military operations,” he said.

He said a lot has been achieved by the military since he assumed office in 2015.

“There is no doubt that a lot has been achieved by the Army since my assumption as the president.

“This administration has continued to provide resources and carried out transformational projects with the sole aim of modernizing the army in a better position to perform its constitutional roles.

“In this regard, it is pertinent to acknowledge the establishment of Army university Biu and the Army resources Centre alongside the war college to further boost intellectual capacity in the forces. These are efforts to confront emerging threats to our national security” the president said.

He hailed the army chief for promoting local contents in the development of the military-industrial complex.

“I am glad with the production of the Ezugwu Mine Resistant vehicle and others which were earlier produced as testimony that our efforts are yielding results.

“I wish to commend the Chief of Army Staff’s laudable effort of transforming the Nigerian Army. He has keyed into the Federal government’s change agenda and I commend his job in the area of innovative and inventive approach to produce military hardware, infrastructural development, restructuring and reorganization among others with significant results; particularly in the ongoing counter-insurgency and other operations across the country.

“This government will continue to support Army to sustain this laudable initiative aimed at repositioning you to deal with contemporary security challenges and to achieve a modern army of the future,” he said.

President Buhari later commissioned the ultra-modern Nigeria Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna, which was initiated by the former chief of Army Staff, General Abdulrahman Danbazzau and completed by the present chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai