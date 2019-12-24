Vanguard Logo

Buhari sympathises with Jonathan over attack on country home

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sympathised with former President Goodluck Jonathan over an attack on his  Otuoke, Bayelsa State, country home by gunmen.

In a telephone conversation, President Buhari expressed sadness at the “tragic and unfortunate attack which resulted in the death of one “gallant” soldier.

While commending the soldiers on guard for bravely repelling the attack, the President condoled with family members, officers and men of the Nigerian Army over the loss of one of the guards.

According to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari assured that the protection of the life of the former leader and all citizens of the country would continue to be the major preoccupation of his administration.

 

