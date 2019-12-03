Buhari seeks Senate confirmation for 16 Hajj Commission nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday submitted a list of 16 nominees of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for Senate confirmation.

The letter containing the list of the nominees was read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, at the plenary.

Buhari wrote: “Pursuant to Section 3 Sub-section 2 of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act 2006;

“I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the under-listed names of nominees for the positions of Chairman and members of the NAHCON.

“This nominees are: Sikiru Hassan, representing Osun, South-West- Chairman; Abdullahi Magaji, Executive Commissioner, Operation Inspection and Licensing, Bauchi ,North-East; Nura Yakassai, Executive Commissioner, Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Kano -North West; Momoh Imonike, Executive Commissioner, Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library, Edo, South-South and Halima Jibril, (Mrs), part-time member, representing Niger, North-Central.

READ ALSO: President Buhari departs Daura

“Other part-time members are Abba Jatto, Bornu, North East; Garba Umar, Sokoto,North-West; Ibrahim Ama, Ebonyi South-East; Sadiku Musa, Delta, South-South and Akintunde Olayinka(Mrs) Ogun, South West.

“Others are representatives of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) – Shehu Dogo, Ministry of Aviation, Nura Abbarimi, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rabiu Isa, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“Others are Zainab Sheriff, Ministry of Health, Aminu Yerima, Nigerian Immigration Service(NIS) and Ibrahim Ishaku, representing Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

“The Senate may wish to note the names of representatives of the Jammatul Nasiru Islam and the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs will be sent to the Senate subsequently.

“While I look forward to the usual expeditious consideration and confirmation by the Senate, please accept distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned plenary till Wednesday after observing a minute silence in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Jafaru Illiyasu Auna, who died on Monday. (NAN)

Vanguard