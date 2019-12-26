Buhari receives FCT minister, CAN, residents on Christmas homage

Kindly Share This Story:

President Buhari, on Wednesday, assured Nigerians that the country’s resources would be judiciously used for the benefits of all.

President Buhari gave the assurance when he received the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mohammed Bello, the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and residents of the FCT who paid him Christmas homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It is the traditional homage that residents and Christian community of the FCT pay to the President every Christmas day.

President Buhari had earlier hosted Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who brought gift to him at his residence.

The President said that his administration was desirous to make life better for Nigerians, adding that with the right infrastructure in place Nigerians won’t bother who the President is or who is in government, as they will mind their businesses.

He said he would keep constitutional provisions in pursuing the policies of his regime.

Speaking at the homage, the FCT minister told the President that they were at the Villa to send Christmas felicitations and to thank the Federal Government for all the support the FCT had received from his regime so far.

He said that in spite of what people say, Abuja had been relatively peaceful compared to what it used to be.

According to him, “We thank God for bringing us this, we started 2019 with a lot hope and a lot of challenges.

“A year ago when we came, we had elections before us. We were faced with a lot of challenges from within and without parties that never wished the nation well.

”By the grace of God campaigns were completed successfully, by the grace of God inauguration was done successfully, by the grace of God we celebrated June 12 as our new Democracy Day.

“All these many people thought it could not had come to pass. By the grace of God the nineth Assembly was inaugurated and the leadership of the assembly were elected, by the grace of God the budget was passed and signed into law. All these we need to reflect and thank God for all we have been able to achieve under your able leadership.

“The last six months of your inauguration has been remarkable.”

He commended the security chiefs for a job well done.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said President Buhari deserved commendation from Nigerians for reviving the country’s infrastructure.

He also noted that the present National Assembly is more focused than the last one, citing the speedy screening of ministers, political appointees and the passage of the 2020 budget into law.

Senator Philip Aduda on his part said, the executive will be able to implement 100 percent of the 2020 budget because of the early passage of the budget and signing into law.

The opening prayers were said by Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama and Imam of National Mosque, Dr. Mohammed Kabir.

Those on the delegation included Senator Philip Aduda, the Bishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Christian and Islamic leaders as well as traditional rulers.

Alsp present were the Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen and the Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Ike chukwu Ogah

